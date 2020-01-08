Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran will not turn over black box from downed plane to Boeing: report

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran will not turn over black box from downed plane to Boeing: reportA senior Iranian aviation official was reportedly quoted on state media on Wednesday as saying the black box recovered from a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed outside Tehran would not be turned over to the U.S. or Boeing. Reuters reported that Ali...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukraine plane did not radio for help before it crashed

Ukraine plane did not radio for help before it crashed 01:51

 Iran has refused to hand over the black box to the plane's manufacturer, BoeingView on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials [Video]Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials

Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 12:57Published

Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe [Video]Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

Iran has said it will not give black boxes to the US, which international rules say should be involved in the probe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Says Won’t Give Black Box Of Crashed Plane To Boeing

The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said it will not hand over flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SifyReutersFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaNews24

The Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: Black Boxes and Other Questions

Initial statements from Iran and Ukraine were contradictory, and the cause of the crash remains unclear. The plane’s black box could help, but Iranian...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RayburnBev

Bev Rayburn @Robert42011260 @marissanovetsky @JustinTrudeau And Iran will laugh they are Under no obligation to turn it over. T… https://t.co/TKPiazIxRK 2 hours ago

unorthodoxdaily

Unorthodoxically Iran said it will not turn over to Boeing the black-box recovered from the crash of a Ukranian airliner that killed… https://t.co/ehPZASoc3y 3 hours ago

Labrie8

Canadian Yoda @jmclennan8 And if Iran doesn't turn over the black box, what will Trudeau do? Nothing. Or, Trudeau might accept m… https://t.co/3HWk2WDqvT 5 hours ago

KnuchelUlrich

Ulrich - I Love 🇨🇭🇺🇸🇮🇱 and animals🐶 RT @bennyjohnson: Iran will not turn over Black Box from downed plane to Boeing https://t.co/28U6ayFbrb 6 hours ago

gamblerlost53

Filiberto Cavazos Out of all the places in world. Numerous Ballistic missiles launched. No American soldiers hurt. However, 176 ukrar… https://t.co/4jBM3KVe3o 6 hours ago

mikeyradriguez

mikeyradriguez @charliekirk11 @dkuzyk Do you really believe that !! Hahaha you think Iran just turn over and not forget who killed… https://t.co/XcrfW4W7xq 7 hours ago

Chuck05794013

Chuck @SecPompeo I don't like war but I know Iran won't stop, terrorist will not stop unless America , makes a grave stan… https://t.co/84FCI8jS1t 7 hours ago

davidagoodland

David OUR NHS IS NOT FOR SALE Blake RT @bolloticks: James O brien on @LBC says he presumes Corbyn will question Johnson over iran at PMQs but says you never know these days, c… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.