Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's 'cancer-free'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court judge, known by fans as "Notorious RBG," dealt with cancer four times. She was hospitalized to treat a malignant pancreatic tumor.
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free' 00:30

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s “cancer-free.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She is 'Cancer Free'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has made a huge announcement – she is “cancer free”! The 86-year-old judge revealed the news on Tuesday (January...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsNYTimes.com

poetic_journey

amy RT @mmpadellan: GREAT NEWS!!!! The Notorious RBG, aka Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is CANCER FREE!!! Whew. 4 seconds ago

seanieviola

Father Sean Misty RT @nytimes: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced this week that she was cancer-free https://t.co/I4zrvn34n7 5 seconds ago

glpickerill

Gretchen Pickerill RT @ValerieJarrett: "I'm cancer free. That's good." - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thank goodness! https://t.co/PoJoplljk1 15 seconds ago

cmadmax

cmad RT @WordswithSteph: Ruth Bader Ginsburg declares she’s ‘cancer free’ America declares, “We LOVE you, Justice Ginsburg!!” Truly glorious… 15 seconds ago

wtpbn

We The People RT @DailyCaller: Justice Ginsburg, A Four-Time Cancer Survivor, Says She’s ‘Cancer Free’ https://t.co/QqZjZ6nUOu 23 seconds ago

mmichellepham

michelle🕊 RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces, “I'm #cancer free. That's good." That’s better than good — it’s AWESO… 43 seconds ago

