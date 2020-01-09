Global  

Justin Bieber says he has been fighting Lyme disease and mono

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber says he has been fighting Lyme disease and monoCanadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he had been battling Lyme disease and a serious case of mononucleosis but said he was overcoming his health issues. ......
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber Confirms He’s Battling Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber Confirms He’s Battling Lyme Disease 01:12

 ET Canada has the latest update on Justin Bieber after he confirmed that he’s battling lyme disease.

Mocked For His Appearance, Justin Bieber Reveals The Serious Health Problems He's Battling [Video]Mocked For His Appearance, Justin Bieber Reveals The Serious Health Problems He's Battling

CNN reports pop star Justin Bieber has been battling two chronic illnesses for quite some time. The Canadian posted on social media that he'd been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Justin Bieber Will Reveal Lyme Disease Diagnosis in Upcoming Documentary (Report)

Justin Bieber is battling lyme disease, and he will reveal the diagnosis in an upcoming documentary according to TMZ on Wednesday (January 8). The “Yummy”...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineSeattle TimesReuters IndiaFOXNews.comBillboard.comSOHHAceShowbiz

Justin Bieber details health struggles: 'It's been a rough couple years'

It's been "a rough couple years" for Justin Bieber, who opened up on Instagram Wednesday about his recent Lyme disease diagnosis and "chronic mono."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz

