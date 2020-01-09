Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

FBI asks Apple to help gain access to iPhones owned by Pensacola gunman

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The FBI wants Apple's help unlocking iPhones owned by a gunman who killed three people at NAS Pensacola.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

FBI wants Apple to unlock two iPhones that belonged to Florida gunman


Indian Express

Apple could be headed for another battle with the FBI after the agency requested help unlocking 2 iPhones belonging to the suspected Florida shooter

Apple could be headed for another battle with the FBI after the agency requested help unlocking 2 iPhones belonging to the suspected Florida shooter· *The FBI sent a letter to Apple on Monday asking for help unlocking two iPhones thought to belong to the suspected shooter who killed three people at...
Business Insider Also reported by •engadget

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.