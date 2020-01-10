Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

College fires professor for joking on Facebook that Iran should make a list of U.S. targets to bomb

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Babson College professor Asheen Phansey was fired for a Facebook post suggesting that Iran's supreme leader list American cultural sites to attack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack 01:07

 A Massachusetts college dismissed a professor who suggested in a Facebook post that Iran should make a list of American cultural sites to attack. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Shot Out of the Sky, Meghan In Canada [Video]Need 2 Know: Shot Out of the Sky, Meghan In Canada

Here are the headlines you Need 2 know for Friday, January 10, 2020

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:22Published

Babson College fires staff member over Facebook post [Video]Babson College fires staff member over Facebook post

Babson College has terminated a staff member over an inflammatory Facebook post about the tensions between the United States and Iran.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Babson College professor ousted after joking that Iran should target Kardashians, Mall of America

A Babson College adjunct professor was fired after making a joke on his Facebook account about Iran bombing American cultural sites. 
FOXNews.com

College professor fired after joking Iran should make list of US cultural sites to bomb: 'Mall of America? Kardashian residence?'

Babson College says it conducted a 'thorough investigation' into the joke before firing professor after 15 years on with school
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.