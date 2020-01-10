Global  

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg ditches annual challenges for a look at 2020 and beyond

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg announced his five goals for the decade, abandoning his tradition of annual challenges.
Internet Reacts To Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Shopping At Costco [Video]Internet Reacts To Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Shopping At Costco

Mark Zuckerberg was spotted shopping at Costco.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Want to Cure All Diseases by 2100 [Video]Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Want to Cure All Diseases by 2100

The goal set by the Facebook CEO and his wife will be done through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Mark Zuckerberg gives up setting himself annual challenges and instead focuses on Facebook in 2030

'This decade I'm going to take a longer term focus,' Facebook boss promises
Independent

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals

Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday he was dropping his annual challenges this year to take a longer term focus on the decade...
Reuters

