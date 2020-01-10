Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Bradley helped his friend get sober (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review) Brad Pitt has credited Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober. The two Brads have been friends for years, and in a touching speech, Pitt, 56, admitted that the A Star Is Born actor played an integral part in dealing with his alcohol addiction. Cooper, 45, presented Pitt with the award for best supporting actor, for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at...