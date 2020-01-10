Global  

Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Friday, 10 January 2020
Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for helping him get soberBradley helped his friend get sober (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review) Brad Pitt has credited Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober. The two Brads have been friends for years, and in a touching speech, Pitt, 56, admitted that the A Star Is Born actor played an integral part in dealing with his alcohol addiction. Cooper, 45, presented Pitt with the award for best supporting actor, for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at...
News video: Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober 00:48

 Brad Pitt thanked fellow star Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober during an acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday.

