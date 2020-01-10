Global  

Israel releases Syrian prisoners in 'goodwill gesture'

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Israel releases Syrian prisoners in 'goodwill gesture'Sgt Baumel was one of five Israeli soldiers who went missing in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub between Israeli and Syrian forces on 11 June 1982, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley....
News video: Israel frees two prisoners in return for soldier's remains from Syria

Israel frees two prisoners in return for soldier's remains from Syria 01:01

 Israel on Friday released two prisoners, including one jailed for spying for Syria, in what it called a goodwill gesture for the Russian-assisted repatriation of the body of a long-missing Israeli soldier last year. Ciara Lee reports

Israel frees Syrian prisoners in 'goodwill gesture'

Jerusalem, Jan 10 (IANS) Israel has announced the release of two Syrian prisoners as a "diplomatic goodwill gesture", following the transfer of the body of an...
Sify

Israel to release two Syrian prisoners in exchange for Baumel’s body

Israel to release two Syrian prisoners in exchange for Baumel’s bodyThe Prime Minister’s Office authorized the release of the two prisoners “as a diplomatic gesture and a goodwill step, following the transfer of Zachary...
Jerusalem Post


