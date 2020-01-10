Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Mookie Betts, Red Sox avoid arbitration with record one-year, $27 million deal

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox avoid arbitration as they agree to a record one-year, $27 million deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10 02:24

 Three officers injured in fight at Souza-Baranowski Prison; Jeffrey Epstein donated $850,000 to MIT over 15 years; Mookie Betts signs $27M deal with Red Sox; Warm weekend.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For January 7 [Video]WBZ News Update For January 7

Snow Tonight; 13-Year-Old Accused In Middle School Stabbing; Red Sox Employee Sex Assault Charges; $1 Million To Protect MA Houses Of Worship

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published

Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal [Video]Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal

Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal She has put pen to paper on a new £1 million-a-year contract with ITV, which will keep her on the show she has been part of since its 2007..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mookie Betts, Red Sox avoid arbitration with record-breaking $27 million deal, report says

Betts' deal surpasses Nolan Arenado's arbitration record of $26 million last offseason
CBS Sports

Mookie Betts, Red Sox avoid arbitration with record 1-year, $27 million deal


Chicago S-T

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TedWilliams2017

S.T. Williams 🇺🇸 Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox avoid arbitration with record $27M deal - Breitbart https://t.co/4Bk5x5PLw8 via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago

mypostdemise

Mark RT @MLBONFOX: Mookie Betts and @RedSox agreed on a record-breaking $27M deal to avoid arbitration. https://t.co/MCOUkWx8JM 2 minutes ago

YoungSamaSensei

🇺🇸👑😕IDFK-KingSenpai😕👑🇺🇸 RT @MLB: Red Sox, Mookie Betts avoid arbitration with a 1-year, $27 million deal, breaking Nolan Arenado's record of $26 million in 2019, p… 3 minutes ago

ai2five

AI25 🥀 RT @BleacherReport: Mookie Betts and Red Sox avoid arbitration, settle for record $27 million, per @BNightengale https://t.co/jpcgJaBiy1 6 minutes ago

NufcedKevin

Kevin H. RT @BostonGlobe: Mookie Betts settles for record $27 million to avoid arbitration; Jackie Bradley Jr. agrees to $11 million https://t.co/fc… 14 minutes ago

JamarAlexis

MSMG Jamar RT @ModernSports_: Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox avoid arbitration. Sides settle for $27M. Betts sets the new arbitration record. #ML… 15 minutes ago

Hearidea08

segyeom RT @Feinsand: Per source, OF Mookie Betts and the Red Sox avoid arbitration, settle for $27 million. That breaks Nolan Arenado's arbitratio… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.