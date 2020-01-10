Global  

Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state's largest newspaper, one of the most watched surveys in the state, which holds the first presidential primary contest next month.
News video: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa Poll

Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa poll [Video]Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa poll

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state’s largest newspaper, one of the most watched surveys in the..

Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire [Video]Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire

A new poll shows Elizabeth Warren is struggling in Iowa and New Hampshire. The CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll shows she is in forth place in Iowa at 15%. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and..

Bernie Sanders leads the Iowa Poll for the first time, just weeks before the Iowa caucuses

"There's no denying that this is a good poll for Bernie Sanders," said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll.
New Des Moines Register poll has Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa

Sanders is followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with 17%, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15%
Really? RT @Reuters: Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll https://t.co/mDjEAYEMlB https://t.co/ayDxIurHC9 5 minutes ago

ManyEyesWoman_VoteBlue💙🇺🇸 RT @psychdr100: Sanders leads, with Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa Democratic poll https://t.co/1zE94bLMqT via @YahooNews 13 minutes ago

WonkPorn Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll https://t.co/uxH0r7FOvV https://t.co/vMPibL2uu1 30 minutes ago

Dr. Robert Fortuna Sanders leads, with Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa Democratic poll https://t.co/1zE94bLMqT via @YahooNews 38 minutes ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll https://t.co/MCvI71FPn1 55 minutes ago

Times of News Europe Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll https://t.co/yEApKB54wd 2 hours ago

Times of News Europe Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll https://t.co/u6prtIhQoA 2 hours ago

RTGNews Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll #US | #RTGNews 2 hours ago

