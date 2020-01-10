Bernie Sanders leads in closely watched Iowa poll

Friday, 10 January 2020 () U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state's largest newspaper, one of the most watched surveys in the state, which holds the first presidential primary contest next month.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state’s largest newspaper, one of the most watched surveys in the state, which holds the first presidential primary contest next month. Sanders received 20% in the...