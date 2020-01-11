Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix arrested in climate change protest

Hindu Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Earlier this month, Phoenix had talked about climate change at the Golden Globes ceremony, asking Hollywood to walk the talk on the issue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes 00:38

 Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays' [Video]Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda at the foot of the U.S. Capitol for "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest calling attention to climate change.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41Published

Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change [Video]Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change

Actor Joaquin Phoenix has urged people to think about what they eat as he blames the meat and dairy industry for climate change.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix arrested for protesting against the climate change in Washington DC

Joaquin Phoenix, an animal rights activist not only joined the Jane Fonda driven Fire Drill Friday in Washington DC but also gave a speech in which he lauded the...
Bollywood Life

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Makes Climate Change Plea at Golden Globes

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Makes Climate Change Plea at Golden Globes'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix addressed climate change in his emotional acceptance speech at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 5. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter...
geek.com


Tweets about this

x_dieuwke

Dieuwke Morren 🌺 Hiii I’m kinda looking for mutuals so rt/like if you stan - Stranger Things - Star Wars - Joker / Joaquin Phoeni… https://t.co/SJnNDv3wAy 18 seconds ago

DeepakK07369874

Deepak Khandekar RT @htshowbiz: Joker star #JoaquinPhoenix arrested in climate change protest in Washington https://t.co/7uNWZEQfxr 6 minutes ago

cantlovingyou

𝑠𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑒 𝑝𝑙𝑠 ! RT @THR: "We all know there's no f—ing competition between us." #Joker star Joaquin Phoenix shouts out to his fellow nominees while accepti… 9 minutes ago

JeherP

Jeher Pai RT @TheHinduCinema: #Joker star #JoaquinPhoenix took part in the weekly protests against climate change, started by Hollywood veteran #Jane… 13 minutes ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment Joker star #JoaquinPhoenix arrested in climate change protest in Washington https://t.co/7uNWZEQfxr 25 minutes ago

withsudipta

Sudipta Roychoudhury ‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix arrested in climate change protest. #protest #ClimateChange #climateprotest #Joker #JoaquinPhoenix 26 minutes ago

PaulDBrazill

Paul D. Brazill esq. Joker Movie Star Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Protest https://t.co/Lw3b2Wxi2D via @ComicBook 51 minutes ago

Channel__News_

Channel News 'Joker' Star Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Jane Fonda Climate Change Protest "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix was arreste… https://t.co/rEfTlNuKNB 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.