Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins second presidential term

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
President Tsai Ing-wen sweeps to victory in an election dominated by relations with mainland China.
News video: HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results 01:54

 A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force them to leave. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Ahead of election, Taiwan president calls China 'biggest threat' [Video]Ahead of election, Taiwan president calls China 'biggest threat'

Taiwan's leader warns China is the biggest threat to its wellbeing, pointing to the events in Hong Kong to bolster her re-election bid.

China-Taiwan relations: Beijing keeps pressure on Taipei [Video]China-Taiwan relations: Beijing keeps pressure on Taipei

Why next month's presidential election in Taiwan could prove decisive for the Island's future.

Taiwan election: How Tsai stayed one step ahead

Taiwan's president is a thorn in Beijing's side, which may help her as a crucial election looms.
BBC News Also reported by •France 24CBC.caNYTimes.comSeattle Times

Taiwan prez wins as voters back tough China stand

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signaling strong voter support for her tough stance against China. Tsai defeated two challengers in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsFrance 24Seattle TimesCBC.caWorldNews

