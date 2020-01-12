Global  

Meghan Markle heading back to Hollywood by signing Disney deal after royal exit?

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Meghan Markle heading back to Hollywood by signing Disney deal after royal exit?Meghan Markle, following her exit from the royal family along with husband Prince Harry may be looking to get back into her former career. Earlier on Saturday, the Times newspaper reported that Meghan had agreed to do voice over work for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity she supports that works to protect elephants. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report to Reuters while Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment either. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stirred up a storm after their official Instagram handle announced that they will be...
News video: Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? 00:35

 According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney. On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that protects elephants. On Wednesday,...

