Trump goes after Democrats over impeachment

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Trump goes after Democrats over impeachmentWASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Saturday over his impeachment by the House and a delayed trial in the Senate. In a string of tweets, Trump called the impeachment a partisan "hoax," while claiming his innocence and criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who initiated an inquiry in September 2019 that led to his impeachment. "New...
News video: Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem

Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem 01:30

 House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed on Friday that she was sending them next week.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa [Video]President Trump Rallies in Milwaukee as Democrats Debate in Iowa

As Democrats prepare for their last debate before primary voting begins, President Donald Trump is in a nearby battleground state rallying his supporters.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:19Published

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days [Video]McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump calls for the impeachment process to "end quickly"

President Trump is calling for the impeachment process to "end quickly." CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on whether...
CBS News

Democrats to press for impeachment witnesses throughout trial

U.S. Democrats on Thursday vowed to keep fighting to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump's pending impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate,...
Reuters

geterdoneb421

Get-er-done @Serious40015926 @SteveScalise You claim to be a conservative. There's no way you can be a conservative when you sh… https://t.co/4aD6u5yBwB 22 minutes ago

bvburgess

DigitalDawn @gotti2323 @MJMichaelJames @IlhanMN Our parties can work together. Democrats have TDS so bad they refuse to work wi… https://t.co/Ikrnen0G86 3 hours ago

AndybingAnd

andy @jakelarkn @EvanSernoffsky Jake The Snake! Trump is after rule of Law, Democrats are for liberal law where anything… https://t.co/FLq3ww8gtg 3 hours ago

fyrecapt12a

I am with 45! RT @canan89671467: #NancyPelosiFakeNews is done. She has taken #Democrats to the edge of suicide. Not only now #democrats will not take ove… 15 hours ago

canan89671467

#جناب_قاضي (حساب_جديد) #The_Judge #NancyPelosiFakeNews is done. She has taken #Democrats to the edge of suicide. Not only now #democrats will not tak… https://t.co/Qk1j3GrET1 15 hours ago

sansarnews1

Sansarnews.Com @Global Nepali Trump goes after Democrats over impeachment - Sansar News https://t.co/dQsbbUKhXa 20 hours ago

pmnewsnigeria

P.M. NEWS RT @pmnewsnigeria: Trump goes after Democrats over impeachment https://t.co/mDRbWk0xLe #ReadThis https://t.co/szWcy4EkCZ 22 hours ago

AZHotTopics

Jeff @thehill Oh boy. 100 yrs from now history books will read trump was impeached by politicians who hated him. The peo… https://t.co/jOC3HH42N3 23 hours ago

