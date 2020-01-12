Trump goes after Democrats over impeachment

Sunday, 12 January 2020 () WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Saturday over his impeachment by the House and a delayed trial in the Senate. In a string of tweets, Trump called the impeachment a partisan "hoax," while claiming his innocence and criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who initiated an inquiry in September 2019 that led to his impeachment. "New...
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed on Friday that she was sending them next week.