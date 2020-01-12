Global  

Real Madrid vs Atletico: Zinedine Zidane’s men lift Spanish Super Cup after winning on penalties

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid vs Atletico: Zinedine Zidane’s men lift Spanish Super Cup after winning on penaltiesReal Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia following a goalless draw after extra time in a tense final on Sunday. Captain Sergio Ramos converted the decisive fourth penalty for Real after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric had scored for his side while Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey failed to convert for Atletico, with Kieran Trippier scoring for them. Atletico keeper Jan Oblak and Real counterpart Thibaut Courtois were the top performers in a cagey 90 minutes which forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city...
News video: Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach 00:34

 Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

