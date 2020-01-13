Canada PM Trudeau: Iran plane families will get answers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday it’s been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he attended one of several memorials across the country. Speaking at a memorial with a capacity crowd of […]

