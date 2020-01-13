Global  

Maple Leaf CEO flays U.S. government after Iran plane crash

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael McCain criticized the U.S. government for escalating tensions in the Middle East, after an Iranian missile accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner killing 176 people onboard, including an employee's family.
Iran declares Jan 9 mourning day after plane crash, Kerman stampede at Soleimani's funeral

Tehran [Iran], Jan 09 (Sputnik/ANI): The Iranian government has declared January 9 as the day of national mourning over the deadly Ukrainian passenger plane...
Sify

