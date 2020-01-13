Global  

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau promises answers to families of Iran plane crash victims

Monday, 13 January 2020
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau promises answers to families of Iran plane crash victimsJustin Trudeau has said the Canadian government "will not rest until we get answers" into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by an Iranian missile. All 176 people on board the flight from Tehran on Wednesday were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada. Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States. Speaking at a memorial in Edmonton, Alberta, Mr...
News video: Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau

'Deeply saddened': Queen sends condolences to families of Iran plane crash victims

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh say they are “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life” following the Tehran plane crash that killed everyone on board,...
CTV News

Families of Iran plane crash victims face few legal options: lawyer

Families across the country mourning the loss of loved ones after 63 Canadians were killed in a plane crash in Iran may never have the chance to seek justice in...
CTV News

