Prince Harry and Prince William make strong joint statement

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Prince William make strong joint statementThe Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have released a joint statement denying a "false report" about their relationship, describing the claims as "offensive and potentially harmful". Their comments are thought to refer to a tabloid claim that William bullied Harry and forced him out of the royal family. The statement marks the first time the princes have spoken publicly since the Sussexes' announced plans to step back from their roles as a senior members of the royal family...
News video: Prince William 'can't put his arm around Prince Harry anymore'

Prince William 'can't put his arm around Prince Harry anymore' 00:51

 According to a report, Prince William has told a friend he can't "put his arm around" his brother anymore.

