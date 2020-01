The South Korean tech firm is expected to unleash its new phone in February (Photo: Alvin Chan/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images ) A set of leaked photos have revealed that Samsung’s next phone will be called the S20 and come with groundbreaking features including a camera with four lenses. We’ve already seen various illustrations of the phone’s rumoured design, but the new images...



