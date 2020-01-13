Global  

'The problem there is not with the president': Sen. Mike Lee says his issue was with Iran intel briefing, not Trump

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Sen. Mike Lee made said he did not fault President Donald Trump for the intelligence briefing on Iran, but rather the people who gave the briefing.
Recent related news from verified sources

GOP Sen. Mike Lee RAGES at ‘Insulting’ Military Briefing on Iran Crisis: ‘Probably the Worst’ I’ve Ever Seen

Members of Congress were briefed today on Iran, and Senator *Mike Lee* (R- UT) wanted to make it clear to reporters afterwards that he was pissed off.
Mediaite Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comCBS News

Rand Paul fires back after Graham accuses Paul, Utah's Lee of 'empowering enemy' by opposing Soleimani strike

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., of cloaking himself in a fake "drape of patriotism” Wednesday after Graham alleged that Paul and...
FOXNews.com


