Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

FT.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New Jersey senator becomes latest Democratic minority candidate to suspend campaign
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race 00:43

 Booker said his campaign had reached the point where it needs &quot;more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win.&quot;

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cory Booker ends presidential campaign [Video]Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker announced that he's suspending his campaign. In an email to supporters, the New Jersey senator wrote he doesn't have the money to build a campaign that can win.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Bows Out Presidential Race

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Bows Out Presidential RaceNew Jersey Senator Cory Booker has dropped out of the Democratic Presidential Race on Monday (Jan. 13). Posting a message to Twitter, Booker states “It’s...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesCBS 2USATODAY.comReutersReuters India

Cory Booker out of race for Democratic nomination

US Democratic hopeful Cory Booker pulls out of race for presidential nomination after disappointing poll numbers
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.