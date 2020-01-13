Global  

Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont becomes EU legislator

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont becomes EU legislatorCatalan leader Carles Puigdemont has taken his seat as a member of the European Parliament in Strasbourg despite facing an arrest warrant against him in Spain. The former Catalan president and new EU legislator is bent on using the parliament as a platform to continue his political fight for an independent Catalonia breaking away from Spain. His parliamentary position also gives him immunity. Puigdemont used the opening session of the plenary to demand the immediate...
