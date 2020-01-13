Lawyer: Giuliani associate’s documents turned over to House

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has provided a trove of text messages and photos to the House committee leading the impeachment inquiry. Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for Lev Parnas, tweeted Monday that they had “worked through the night” to provide provide data from two of his […] 👓 View full article

