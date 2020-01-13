Global  

Lawyer: Giuliani associate’s documents turned over to House

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has provided a trove of text messages and photos to the House committee leading the impeachment inquiry. Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for Lev Parnas, tweeted Monday that they had “worked through the night” to provide provide data from two of his […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Giuliani associate can give documents sought in Trump impeachment to House panel

A U.S. judge on Friday authorised a Rudy Giuliani associate indicted on campaign finance charges to turn over documents and the contents of his iPhone to a House...
Reuters India


