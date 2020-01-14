Global  

Why a 'curious interest' and questions of money loom over Harry and Meghan coming to Canada

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan clearly want to come to Canada — and senior members of the Royal Family gave their wish their blessing at their Sandringham summit on Monday. But how Canadians feel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending part of their time here as they step back from their senior roles in the Royal Family is more nuanced.
What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada?

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end up spending part of their time in Canada, it could pose various legal, constitutional and immigration questions.
CBC.ca

Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Canada House on Tuesday

After spending their Christmas holidays in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan plan to visit Canada House in London, England on Tuesday.
CTV News

