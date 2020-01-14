Iran vows to punish those responsible for downing Ukrainian plane
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () President Hassan Rouhani said the "tragic" accidental shooting down of a passenger plane was an "unforgivable error." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said that those responsible for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet must be punished. In a televised speech, the president said it was important that those "at fault or negligent at any level" face justice. "Anyone who should be punished, must be punished," the president said in a televised speech. Rouhani added that the "tragic event" would be subject to a thorough investigation. "The judiciary must form a special court with high-ranking judge and dozens of experts...The whole world will be watching," he said. At the same...
