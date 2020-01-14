Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanismParis/London: Britain, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, two European diplomats said on Tuesday, the biggest step the Europeans have taken in response as Tehran has backed off nuclear commitments. In one of the strongest calls yet from Europe for a new agreement to replace the 2015 deal that Washington abandoned two years ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the way forward was to agree a new “Trump deal”. Washington’s European allies have tried to keep the nuclear agreement from collapsing since President Donald Trump...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism' 01:14

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in the JCPOA nuclear deal over breaches of the agreement by Iran.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute [Video]Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute

France, Britain, and Germany have triggered a mechanism that puts the Iran nuclear deal into dispute, which if no resolution is reached, could lead to a return to the U.N. sanctions it lifted. Lucy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime [Video]Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 06:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Iran's nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so...
Reuters India

Russia sees no grounds to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism: TASS

Russia sees no grounds to trigger the dispute mechanism in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russia's...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.