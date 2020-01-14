Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

Paris/ London : Britain, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, two European diplomats said on Tuesday, the biggest step the Europeans have taken in response as Tehran has backed off nuclear commitments. In one of the strongest calls yet from Europe for a new agreement to replace the 2015 deal that Washington abandoned two years ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the way forward was to agree a new “ Trump deal”. Washington’s European allies have tried to keep the nuclear agreement from collapsing since President Donald Trump... 👓 View full article



