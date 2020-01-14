Global  

Australia fires: Smoke to make ‘full circuit’ around globe, Nasa says

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Australia fires: Smoke to make ‘full circuit’ around globe, Nasa saysSmoke from the wildfires that have devastated swathes of Australia is so extensive it will circle the planet to blight the country again, Nasa has said. Experts said the volume of atmospheric debris generated by the months-long fires was “extraordinary”, and had already had a severe impact on nearby New Zealand. The smoke has so far travelled more than 4,000 miles – with hazy skies reported as far away as Chile – and risen into the lower stratosphere, tens of thousands of feet up, a UV index created by Nasa from satellite data showed. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “The smoke is expected to make at least one full circuit...
