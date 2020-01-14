Global  

Kashmir avalanches and landslides leave 55 people dead

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Fifty-five people have died and more are missing in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, officials say.
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: At least five dead after avalanche hits in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir

At least five dead after avalanche hits in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir 00:53

 At least five people were killed after avalanche hit in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Footage filmed on Monday (January 13) showed men digging in the snow to try to find anyone buried. At least 57 people have been killed after heavy snowfall and avalanches over the past 24 hours in Azad...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Avalanches in Kashmir kill dozens [Video]Avalanches in Kashmir kill dozens

Dozens of people have died after avalanches were triggered in both Pakistan and India-controlled Kashmir. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Weather improves in Indian Kashmir following lethal blizzards [Video]Weather improves in Indian Kashmir following lethal blizzards

Bright weather was seen in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on January 14, after combined rains and snowfall had caused lethal avalanches over the previous two days. Footage from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published

