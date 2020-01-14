Global  

UK's PM proposes crowdfunding to allow Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday proposed a crowdfunding campaign to allow Big Ben bell in parliament’s famous clock tower to ring out when Britain is due to leave the European Union.
