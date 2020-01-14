Global  

Prince William honors singer M.I.A. at Buckingham Palace

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British singer M.I.A. has received a prestigious award from Prince William at a Buckingham Palace. She was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, at the palace ceremony Tuesday hosted by William as a representative of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 44-year-old performer, who real name […]
