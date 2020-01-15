Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open qualifying matches underway amid 'unhealthy' quality

SBS Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Players have taken to the court for day two of Australian Open qualifying following a three-hour delay due to smoke blanketing Melbourne from bushfires.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke 01:39

 The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke [Video]Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke

Air quality in Melbourne is currently 'The Worst in the World', and it's affecting tennis players during qualifying for the Australian Open.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:03Published

Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air [Video]Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open's qualifying matches are delayed and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: Australian Open qualifying matches delayed by two hours because of air quality

Australian Open organisers delay the start of qualifying matches by two hours on Wednesday because of the "very poor" air quality from ongoing bushfires in the...
BBC Sport

Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open's qualifying matches were delayed on Tuesday and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires raging across...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

markespinoza99

Mark Espinoza Australia fires: Australian Open qualifying matches delayed by three hours https://t.co/3Na6kktmMp 4 minutes ago

SBS

SBS Australia RT @SBSNews: Players have taken to the court for day two of #AustralianOpen qualifying following a three-hour delay due to smoke blanketing… 23 minutes ago

Leeuwenheart

Leeuwenhart Australia fires: Australian Open qualifying matches delayed by three hours - https://t.co/2XW712QRv6 26 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Players have taken to the court for day two of #AustralianOpen qualifying following a three-hour delay due to smoke… https://t.co/atFoaiE9eO 38 minutes ago

babadaddywon

GeneralJosh💙 Bushfire Smoke Causes Player To Forfeit Her Qualifying Match For Australian Open  NPR Australian Open qualifier fo… https://t.co/jpQRdiT3lE 40 minutes ago

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins BBC Sport - Australia fires: Australian Open qualifying matches delayed by three hours https://t.co/XhjxEHe9ap 44 minutes ago

RobertAdhiKsp

Robert Adhi Kusumaputra Australia fires: Australian Open qualifying matches delayed by three hours https://t.co/rYFjEJE0mH 54 minutes ago

newinformers

RageAgaintsTheWorld Australia fires: Australian Open qualifying matches delayed by two hours because of air quality https://t.co/tafpk7h8O2 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.