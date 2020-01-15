Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that saw him donning traditional Indian attire and fly a kite with children.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to donate to help the Australian wildfires. Bezos took to Instagram Saturday night. He announced Amazon will donate $690, 000 USD or $1-million Australian to help Australia recover. The fires began on late September 2019. The infernos have claimed over 25 million acres...