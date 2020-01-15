Sankalp Phartiyal RT @ReutersIndia: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to… 2 minutes ago Reuters India Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching o… https://t.co/H8Lc2Yt7O8 12 minutes ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch https://t.co/tXw2bQOMci 18 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch https://t.co/OOSXe0qNM5 #topNews… https://t.co/AMgLMNOQ1J 30 minutes ago tt3091 Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive brancht3_ep0tqi 36 minutes ago Stanley Suen Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch https://t.co/kObAsRwfGF 43 minutes ago JoseWorks Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch https://t.co/yJOVuCHBgk 44 minutes ago Edward Nigma RT @TehMafiaJoe: Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch https://t.co/2u09vDjLdd 55 minutes ago