Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that saw him donning traditional Indian attire and fly a kite with children.
Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon offers India's small business owners $1 billion olive branch

Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small and medium-sized businesses online in India and expects to export $10...
Reuters

Amazon in India: Jeff Bezos announces $1bn Indian investment

The billionaire's visit to India is expected to be marred by protests by small business owners.
BBC News Also reported by •The Next WebIndiaTimesRIA Nov.WorldNewsReuters

