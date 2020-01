Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — A minor has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at a Texas high school, prosecutors said. The minor and another person were arrested about 3 1/2 hours after the Tuesday afternoon shooting at a high school in Bellaire, a suburb southwest of Houston. A spokesman […] 👓 View full article