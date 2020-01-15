Global  

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he was temporarily banning all guns and weapons from the area around the Capitol in Richmond ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration set for next week.
News video: Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally 00:41

 Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw thousands of people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally [Video]Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

The state of emergency bans firearms and other weapons from the Virginia State Capitol grounds.

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville [Video]Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia governor bans firearms at Capitol before pro-gun rally

Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, saying authorities had identified 'credible threats' around the event.
Al Jazeera

FBI arrests three alleged neo-Nazis ahead of Virginia gun rally

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had weapons and hopes of starting a U.S. race war, just days before a planned gun-rights...
Reuters

