Trump signs 'phase one' trade deal with China as they push to stop economic conflict

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Trump signs 'phase one' trade deal with China as they push to stop economic conflictThe U.S.-China trade deal signed Wednesday includes provisions related to intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers. ......
Credit: The Street
News video: President Trump Signs Trade Deal With China

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With China 01:20

 President Trump has signed a phase one trade deal with China.

Recent Stock Rally Is ‘Psychological’; Market Moves Higher on Anticipated Trade Deal [Video]Recent Stock Rally Is ‘Psychological’; Market Moves Higher on Anticipated Trade Deal

Investors knew the U.S. and China would officially sign a phase one trade agreement. But optimism can still be a powerful catalyst.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:06Published

Trump calls U.S.-China relationship 'best it's ever been' [Video]Trump calls U.S.-China relationship 'best it's ever been'

The United States and China announced an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Watch live: Trump signs "Phase One" trade deal with China

The signing comes after a nearly two-year-long trade war.
CBS News

CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End Tariffs

CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End TariffsARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, on the...
Business Wire

greentunavinyl

Kristina E Casas RT @CNBC: JUST IN: President Trump officially signs the “phase one” China trade deal, calling it a “momentous step toward a future of fair… 8 seconds ago

Gjarfan

Gerard Aaron RT @John_KissMyBot: Trump shuns off the Sham Impeachment Circus and keeps his focus on doing America’s businesses and putting America First… 13 seconds ago

ETommyBS1

ETommyBS Trump signs Phase One of Chinese Trade Agreement. Is that like Captain Kirk putting phasers on stun ? ( hard to stun the dumb) 28 seconds ago

Rikins

Rikin Trivedi Trump Signs 'Momentous' Trade Deal with China, Beijing to Buy $200 Mn More in US Goods Over 2 Yrs… https://t.co/XhM7xYGER9 31 seconds ago

USATopGuns

IowaPatriot *** RT @realDailyWire: WATCH: Trump Signs Phase One Of ‘Historic Trade Deal’ With China https://t.co/ouqXpUn76v https://t.co/hqlrQIchyL 37 seconds ago

debrahedke

Deb Olson Hedke President Trump Signs Phase One Of Trade Deal With China | 710 WOR https://t.co/nXnVf9a0qW 39 seconds ago

DreamWeaver61

Liberty 🗽 Bella Donald Trump Signs Phase One Trade Deal with China https://t.co/Qc5w8V5YQv 46 seconds ago

fastgolf

Fastgolf RT @EddieDonovan: President Trump Signs the Phase One Trade Agreement! https://t.co/ljwPBc32ze 51 seconds ago

