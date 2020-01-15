Global  

Jennifer Lopez Would Love To Live In Somewhere Other Than The US

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez Would Love To Live In Somewhere Other Than The USSinger-actress Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she wants a more "simple and organic" kind of life and that she would love to live in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 50-year-old star said she would...
Credit: Bang Media
News video: Jennifer Lopez wants a simpler life

Jennifer Lopez wants a simpler life 01:10

 Jennifer Lopez dreams of moving to a small town in Italy to lead a simple life.

