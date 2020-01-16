Global  

Trump 'new exactly what was going on', Giuliani aide claims

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas, an aide to the president's lawyer, says Donald Trump knew of efforts to pressure Ukraine.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida...

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot [Video]New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate...
WorldNews

