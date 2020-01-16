Global  

Cynthia Erivo talks diversity after Stephen King's controversial Oscars take

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Celebrated horror author Stephen King stirred controversy on Twitter Tuesday for his comments on diversity following this year's Oscar nominations.
News video: Viola Davis focused on 'the art' rather than Oscars diversity row

Viola Davis focused on 'the art' rather than Oscars diversity row 01:22

 Viola Davis focused on 'the art' rather than Oscars diversity row The nominations for this year's Academy Awards featured no women in the directing category while just one person of colour - Cynthia Erivo - was shortlisted in the acting categories, but Viola suggested the focus needs to be on the art...

Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy [Video]Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy

Stephen King apparently doesn’t believe diversity should override art. The horror author from Maine weighed in Tuesday on the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscar nominations. Katie Johnston..

Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Bringing the Series to Life [Video]Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Bringing the Series to Life

It's time to go behind the scenes of the HBO miniseries Stephen King's The Outsider starring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne..

Cynthia Erivo Vows to Fight for Change in the Wake of Stephen King's Diversity Tweets

During a Television Critics Association panel for 'The Outsider', the 'Harriet' star makes a point on the importance of inclusivity and how it can 'change the...
‘The Outsider’ Star Cynthia Erivo Responds to Stephen King’s Diversity Tweet

‘The Outsider’ Star Cynthia Erivo Responds to Stephen King’s Diversity TweetCynthia Erivo, the only performer of color to receive an Oscar nomination this week, responded to comments from author and Academy member Stephen King about...
angels_xr

* RT @Variety: Cynthia Erivo talks about her character in HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s #TheOutsider: “As a woman of color, you never re… 3 hours ago

Variety

Variety Cynthia Erivo talks about her character in HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s #TheOutsider: “As a woman of color, y… https://t.co/TdcPTHwaaJ 4 hours ago

