Cynthia Erivo talks diversity after Stephen King's controversial Oscars take

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Viola Davis focused on 'the art' rather than Oscars diversity row 01:22 Viola Davis focused on 'the art' rather than Oscars diversity row The nominations for this year's Academy Awards featured no women in the directing category while just one person of colour - Cynthia Erivo - was shortlisted in the acting categories, but Viola suggested the focus needs to be on the art...