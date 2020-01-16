Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoyISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have given the U.S. envoy their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan that would last between seven and 10 days, Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations said Thursday. The offer is seen as an opportunity to open a window to an eventual peace deal that would allow the United States to bring home its estimated 13,000 troops and end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest conflict. The cease-fire offer was handed to Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s envoy for talks with the insurgents, late Wednesday in Qatar, a Gulf Arab country where the Taliban...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taliban Leadership Agrees To Temporary Cease-fire [Video]Taliban Leadership Agrees To Temporary Cease-fire

The cease-fire will give the U.S. and Taliban about a week to work out a peace agreement.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

First round of resurrected US-Taliban peace talks open in Qatar [Video]First round of resurrected US-Taliban peace talks open in Qatar

Renewed negotiations expected to pave the way for direct talks between Taliban and Kabul to end 18 years of war.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to U.S. peace envoy

The cease-fire offer was handed to Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington's envoy for talks with the insurgents, late on Wednesday in Qatar, a Gulf Arab country where the...
Haaretz

A fragile ceasefire emerges in Libya after nine months of war

CAIRO – Libya’s warring factions entered into a fragile cease fire Sunday, their first in nine months of conflict, but within hours both sides were accusing...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Waqaruddin77

Waqaruddin RT @Kathygannon: My latest ___ Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy (from @AP) ⁦@APMiddleEast⁩ ⁦@Kathygannon⁩ https:… 18 minutes ago

foolmoon112

[email protected] Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy https://t.co/c9eplabH1K 24 minutes ago

southofgeorgia

joey h RT @IntelTweet: Associated Press: "Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy" https://t.co/AeWmLxt1fq 32 minutes ago

Atchison1220

Trump/Baby Yoda 2020 Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy https://t.co/q2PEtVtkIr 52 minutes ago

LRFalstad

LRFalstad RT @ABC: Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy. https://t.co/u0HqXKAN1h 58 minutes ago

VeteranUSA7

Veteran USA RT @MilitaryTimes: Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy https://t.co/Sqp7ZTrvIS https://t.co/jRCTqUsTug 59 minutes ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT #Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to #USPeaceEnvoy https://t.co/L7QrfJbYGP via @newsda8 1 hour ago

SuzanneinLGB

Suzanne DJohnso🌊🌊 RT @APDiploWriter: “#Afghanistan: Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to #US peace envoy” https://t.co/xc5uIeu9dD 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.