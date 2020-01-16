Global  

FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. The three men are members of The Base and were arrested […]
News video: Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally 00:38

 FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. Katie Johnston reports.

FBI arrests 3 suspected white supremacists on gun charges

The men were carrying firearms and were believed to be heading toward Richmond, the site of a pro-gun rights rally next week.
CBS News

FBI Arrests 3 Alleged Members Of White Supremacist Group Ahead Of Richmond Rally

A law enforcement official tells NPR that the three suspected members of The Base had discussed going to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia.
NPR

kojakblack6

BlackDaniels RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: The FBI has arrested three men linked to a violent white supremacist group. Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27 Brian Ma… 2 seconds ago

NBCNews

NBC News 3 suspected members of a white supremacist group face firearms and harboring-related charges after the FBI apprehen… https://t.co/g1d9EnOwDd 20 seconds ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News US: FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally https://t.co/LZTWgLw1Tk 31 seconds ago

dav50web

DAVID8900 RT @KSNNews: FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally https://t.co/wohwumgx42 2 minutes ago

WDRBNews

WDRB News FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally in Virginia https://t.co/xmtagkyZQx https://t.co/awTNwK4tkq 3 minutes ago

jerveytervalon

jervey tervalon Trump’s would be storm troopers: FBI arrests 3 linked to white supremacist group ahead of pro-gun rally https://t.co/k1ZGvIozWb 3 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally https://t.co/CEdrHOBPSP 9 minutes ago

