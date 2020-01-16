Global  

Comcast's Peacock streaming service to offer free and $5- or $10-a-month options

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Comcast's Peacock streaming service to offer free and $5- or $10-a-month optionsComcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal's new Peacock service, its belated entry into the streaming video wars, will offer free and $5-per-month options with advertising, the company announced on Thursday.
News video: Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service

Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service 06:27

 Comcast announced more details about its upcoming service Peacock at a special investor presentation Thursday.

