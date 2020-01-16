Global  

Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani associate, wants to testify against Trump to win leniency in his criminal case. Sound familiar?

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has given Congress evidence that could play into Trump's impeachment trial.
News video: Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts

Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts 01:34

 The released documents include text messages, letters and handwritten notes between Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani and others.

Lev Parnas Implicates Trump in First Public Comments: The President is ‘Lying,’ ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in his secret Ukraine conduct,...
Document Dump Suggests Trump Associates Were Surveilling U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine

Text messages released by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas suggest a disturbing focus by Trump associates on getting the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, Marie...
Ekodeb1

Debz RT @CheriJacobus: @realdonaldtrump "both Parnas and Fruman have dined with Trump at the White House" "Parnas also told The Washington Pos… 6 seconds ago

vdpierre9

vdp RT @HuffPost: The former associate of Rudy Giuliani said in an MSNBC interview that the president was aware of "all my movements." https://… 48 seconds ago

TeckieGirl

TeckieGirl #DemCast ✊🏽💃🏽❤️🐶🍪 RT @tvnewser: .@maddow's interview with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas generated 4.5 million total viewers last night, the largest audi… 54 seconds ago

DanaRHaden

Dana Haden RT @joncoopertweets: Ted Lieu said Wednesday that a lawyer for Devin Nunes threatened to sue him if he did not apologize for saying last mo… 56 seconds ago

TheView

The View LEV PARNAS SAYS TRUMP “KNOWS WHO I AM”: After an associate of Pres. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani made dr… https://t.co/W2Y2sSqekw 1 minute ago

Cgarr1281

Clarence the Tool Maker RT @DrNealHouston: Lev Parnas, a recently indicted former associate of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, is a "proven liar… 2 minutes ago

ScientistPurple

PurpleMonkeyScientist RT @ewarren: Lev Parnas's interview on @maddow tonight is damning. He's an associate of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and implica… 2 minutes ago

CarleneGarriso6

Carlene Garrison Vos RT @AP: Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, tells @MSNBC he delivered an ultimatum to the incoming Ukrainian president… 2 minutes ago

