Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani associate, wants to testify against Trump to win leniency in his criminal case. Sound familiar?

Debz RT @CheriJacobus: @realdonaldtrump "both Parnas and Fruman have dined with Trump at the White House" "Parnas also told The Washington Pos… 6 seconds ago

vdp RT @HuffPost: The former associate of Rudy Giuliani said in an MSNBC interview that the president was aware of "all my movements." https://… 48 seconds ago

TeckieGirl #DemCast ✊🏽💃🏽❤️🐶🍪 RT @tvnewser: .@maddow's interview with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas generated 4.5 million total viewers last night, the largest audi… 54 seconds ago

Dana Haden RT @joncoopertweets: Ted Lieu said Wednesday that a lawyer for Devin Nunes threatened to sue him if he did not apologize for saying last mo… 56 seconds ago

The View LEV PARNAS SAYS TRUMP “KNOWS WHO I AM”: After an associate of Pres. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani made dr… https://t.co/W2Y2sSqekw 1 minute ago

Clarence the Tool Maker RT @DrNealHouston: Lev Parnas, a recently indicted former associate of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, is a "proven liar… 2 minutes ago

PurpleMonkeyScientist RT @ewarren: Lev Parnas's interview on @maddow tonight is damning. He's an associate of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and implica… 2 minutes ago