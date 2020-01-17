Ayanna Pressley opens up about living with alopecia
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., revealed in a video released Thursday that she has a condition called alopecia and is now bald. “This is about acceptance,” Pressley said of her decision to publicly discuss her baldness. “I hope this starts a conversation about the personal struggles we navigate, and I hope that it creates awareness about […]
Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), in an exclusive interview with The Root, revealed her struggle with Alopecia while coping with the resulting... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times