Ayanna Pressley opens up about living with alopecia

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., revealed in a video released Thursday that she has a condition called alopecia and is now bald. “This is about acceptance,” Pressley said of her decision to publicly discuss her baldness. “I hope this starts a conversation about the personal struggles we navigate, and I hope that it creates awareness about […] 👓 View full article

