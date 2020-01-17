Global  

Ayanna Pressley opens up about living with alopecia

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., revealed in a video released Thursday that she has a condition called alopecia and is now bald. “This is about acceptance,” Pressley said of her decision to publicly discuss her baldness. “I hope this starts a conversation about the personal struggles we navigate, and I hope that it creates awareness about […]
News video: What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition

What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition 03:31

 Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what alopecia is after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her condition.

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time [Video]Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

The Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published

Battle With Alopecia: Ayanna Pressley Reveals Bald Head For First Time [Video]Battle With Alopecia: Ayanna Pressley Reveals Bald Head For First Time

Rep. Ayanna Pressley says she has alopecia and revealed her bald head for the first time.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Rep. Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia, Resulting Baldness

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), in an exclusive interview with The Root, revealed her struggle with Alopecia while coping with the resulting...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle Times

'This is my official public revealing': Ayanna Pressley shows her loss of hair from alopecia

'This is a word about why my black hair story is both personal and political,' Ayanna Presley said before sharing her struggling with alopecia.  
USATODAY.com


