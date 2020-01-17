Andrew Yang’s wife details alleged sexual assault by OB-GYN
Friday, 17 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Evelyn Yang said in an interview televised Thursday by CNN that the assault happened in 2012, and she was initially afraid to tell anyone. She and 31 […]
