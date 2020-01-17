Global  

Andrew Yang’s wife details alleged sexual assault by OB-GYN

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Evelyn Yang said in an interview televised Thursday by CNN that the assault happened in 2012, and she was initially afraid to tell anyone. She and 31 […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang's wife, said she was sexually assaulted by her OB-GYN during pregnancy

Evelyn Yang, the wife of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, says she was sexually assaulted by a doctor during her first pregnancy.
USATODAY.com

Andrew Yang's wife reveals she was sexually assaulted by her doctor during first pregnancy

Evelyn Yang, wife of 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, opened up on Thursday about the sexual assault she faced by her OB/GYN when she was pregnant with...
FOXNews.com


