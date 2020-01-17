Somali Times Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/o2EsLEBPqA https://t.co/8QFFxGZC6Z 11 minutes ago

UNB - United News of Bangladesh #Trump's trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/uHmZC4suoN 21 minutes ago

Anand Pandey RT @NewDelhiTimes: Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/0nYr4VfSd9 https://t.co/lP1eXfbDzX 27 minutes ago

LaCrai Mitchell RT @Bidar411: Sanders and Warren put aside their differences Thursday in Washington for the start of a historic impeachment trial of Presid… 33 minutes ago

New Delhi Times Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/0nYr4VfSd9 https://t.co/lP1eXfbDzX 34 minutes ago

Newscenter 11 Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/BRsLRfJo5o 48 minutes ago

KCRG Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/7SdBd5YfRU 52 minutes ago