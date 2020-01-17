Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with quiet ceremony Thursday — senators standing at their desks to swear an oath of “impartial justice” as jurors, House prosecutors formally reciting the charges and Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. The trial, only the third such undertaking in American history, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump [Video]Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

The Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published

Rep. Jason Crow Selected To Manage President Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Rep. Jason Crow Selected To Manage President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Rep. Jason Crow will be one of seven trial managers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump headlines Ohio rally flush with cash, declaring victory in Iran standoff

President Trump was headlining his first campaign rally of the election year on Thursday flush with cash, chafing at a potential Senate impeachment trial and...
FOXNews.com

Trump impeachment trial could start in days as Democrats to vote on charges

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate,...
Reuters


Tweets about this

times_somali

Somali Times Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/o2EsLEBPqA https://t.co/8QFFxGZC6Z 11 minutes ago

unbnewsroom

UNB - United News of Bangladesh #Trump's trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/uHmZC4suoN 21 minutes ago

pandey23101

Anand Pandey RT @NewDelhiTimes: Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/0nYr4VfSd9 https://t.co/lP1eXfbDzX 27 minutes ago

LaCraiMitchell

LaCrai Mitchell RT @Bidar411: Sanders and Warren put aside their differences Thursday in Washington for the start of a historic impeachment trial of Presid… 33 minutes ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/0nYr4VfSd9 https://t.co/lP1eXfbDzX 34 minutes ago

KTVF11

Newscenter 11 Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/BRsLRfJo5o 48 minutes ago

KCRG

KCRG Trump’s trial begins at the start of an election year https://t.co/7SdBd5YfRU 52 minutes ago

kdw_8437

Kelley W 🌊 RT @NY_runaway: The impeachment trial begins and the South Carolinians need not ask if Lindsey will take an impartial stance at the start o… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.