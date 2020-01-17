Global  

Search suspended days after deadly collision off Texas coast

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Days after a fishing boat’s collision with a chemical tanker just off the Texas coast left one person dead, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for two fishermen. The Coast Guard and its partners “completed over 10 sorties, searched over nine hours” and covered an area of around 50 square […]
