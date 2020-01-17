Global  

Ariana Grande sued over hit song '7 Rings,' accused of copyright infringement by Josh Stone

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ariana Grande was sued for copyright infringement by hip-hop artist Josh Stone, who claims that "7 Rings is a forgery."
News video: Ariana Grande hit with copyright infringement suit over 7 Rings

Ariana Grande hit with copyright infringement suit over 7 Rings 00:43

 Ariana Grande has been accused of stealing the lyrics and tune to her Grammy Award-nominated single 7 Rings.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande Accused of Ripping Off '7 Rings' Chorus in New Copyright Suit

A new legal battle is heating up for Ariana Grande over her massive single “7 Rings.” Singer, songwriter and producer Josh Stone, who...
Billboard.com

Ariana Grande Sued for Allegedly Ripping Off '7 Rings'

Songwriter Josh Stone, who goes by stage name DOT, accuses the Grammy-winning songstress of stealing the lyrics and tunes of his song 'You Need It, I Got It',...
AceShowbiz

