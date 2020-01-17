Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team
Friday, 17 January 2020 () President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senateimpeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
