Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
News video: Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team 02:06

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

