Boeing discovers new software problem in 737 Max

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The US aerospace giant said it is "keeping our customers and suppliers informed" about the new software issue. Aviation regulators have grounded the 737 Max across the globe after two deadly crashes.
